There will be a Valentine’s Day Dance today starting at 5p.m. for all home-schooled students in the area. The event, taking place at the White Plains City Hall, located at 298 S. Bob Bruce Drive, will provide music, finger foods, snacks and drinks.
This is the second year holding this event, which is aimed for all middle and high school home-schoolers who are looking to get out and have a night of fun. Home-schooled children are able to invite one public school friend if they wish. The cost will be five dollars which will help cover the costs.
“We have a DJ this year, he is a recent homeschool graduate that came back to help the fun continue for all the other kids,” Dance Organizer, Melissa Larkins said. “Everything will be decorated Valentine’s Day themed. Some kids love to dance while others just like to hang out with friends and play pool.”
For more information search Facebook for “Events in Hopkins County” and you will see the link for Homeschool Valentine’s Dance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.