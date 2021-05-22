The Earlington City Council will discuss the 2021-22 fiscal year budget at a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Earlington Volunteer Fire Station Meeting Room next to City Hall.
At the previous meeting on May 11, council members were presented with a first draft of the budget for review.
Newly-hired City Clerk Martha Hamby did not comment on the amount of the budget given to council members to review and Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt did not return comment by press deadline.
One thing Hunt is pushing for in the new budget is the hiring of a police officer for the city. An officer was budgeted in the previous fiscal year, but city officials were not able to come together to decide who to hire for the position.
Hunt said he is hoping to hire one part-time officer, however, he said most officers are looking for a full-time position, but due to budget constraints and the amount of work that the officer would be doing, a part-time position is what is being offered.
Budget talks come as the city is absorbing paying off all backlogged debts and accumulated fines in the amount of $250,000.
According to an estimate provided by Hunt, retirement was not paid for February or March of this year resulting in a total of $10,659.38 owed, including fines and late fees.
State taxes of $2,060.77 were still owed for January and February of this year, including interest and penalties, and the city’s ATV account hadn’t been approved since March of 2019 and totaled $5,630.
Other errors included invoices not paid or double paid, which resulted in $42,082.85 owed.
Back payment owed also included $71,760.22 for federal tax deposits not filed or paid beginning in the first quarter of 2019 and stretching through the first quarter of this year.
Hamby said all owed debts have been paid from the current fiscal year budget.
