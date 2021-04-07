Kentucky State Police are seeking information leading to the arrest of a suspect that robbed the Providence branch of Planters Bank on Monday afternoon.
Officials say around 2:30 p.m., a suspect wearing a hoodie and mask entered the bank and demanded money. Although he did not show a firearm during the robbery, he told bank employees that he had a gun.
Several minutes later the suspect left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash and was last seen on foot on Westerfield Drive. He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall.
After responding to the call, the Providence Police Department contacted KSP Post 2 in Madisonville seeking assistance. At that point, KSP took over the investigation and are asking that anyone who may have seen the suspect as he fled the scene or has information about the suspect to contact them at 270-676-3313.
