All Hopkins County students are eligible for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which could equate to $313.50 per child.
The program was announced during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 update Thursday and is a financial resource for families with students who lost access to their free or reduced meals while they weren’t in school during the Nontraditional Instruction days starting in mid-March, said director of child nutrition Marci Cox.
“This has been a partnership between the Department of Education School and Community Nutrition group and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services,” she said. “The short of it is while we’ve been out of school, they are going to do this P-EBT to all eligible children’s households. Eligible means you’re enrolled with us.”
Cox said the first group of families to receive the P-EBT are ones who are a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), funds will be automatically transferred to their account. The other part of group one is if you receive Medicaid, Kentucky Temporary Assistance Program (KTAP), or foster children, a card with the funds will be mailed.
The second group that will receive the benefits are school districts that Cox said receive CEP, Community Eligibility Provisions. All Hopkins County Schools are apart of the CEP, which means all of its enrolled students are eligible for the P-EBT.
“If you’re a household and you have an enrolled child, and you don’t have those first benefits, there’s going to be a very short form to complete online, and then the funds will be sent out,” she said. “While we’re doing all of this, none of this impacts the emergency feeding we have been doing. We will continue serving our summer feeding program.”
Director of pupil personnel April Devine said when filling out the application, parents will need their child’s Statewide Student Identification number.
“Parents that have an Infinite Campus parent portal account or the student has access to their Infinite Campus student portal account can find their SSID,” she said. “The SSID is also printed on the report card, and all students received report cards last week.”
Cox said as of now, this is a one-time payment. The application will be available at benefind.ky.gov throughout June. For more information about the program, eligibility and how you can use the funds, visit bit.ly/KY_P-EBT.
