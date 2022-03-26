The Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee event kicks off its 2022 season today on the Square in Dawson Springs starting at 8 a.m.
There will be free coffee and donuts for all in attendance. The event is open to all makes and models and to anyone who has a love for cars, trucks and motorcycles. Modern, classic, domestic or foreign are all welcome. There will also be giveaways and music throughout the morning.
“We have a great DJ, Power Productions E’trt’ainment Tommy Rose,” Cars and Coffee Manager, David Thorp said. “We usually see anywhere between 100 to 150 cars.”
Hot Rods By G Photography will be at the event to take photos and will be posted on his Facebook Page. Photos will feature coverage of the event and the cars/trucks that are in attendance.
Upcoming Cars and Coffee dates in the Square:
• April 30, 2022
• May 28, 2022
• June 25, 2022
• July 23, 2022, which will be the BBQ show and the time is changed from 10a.m.-3p.m.
• Aug. 27, 2022
• Sept.24, 2022
• Oct. 29, 2022, which will feature a trunk or treat event for the community
“We are completely nonprofit and try to help our community by encouraging people to not only come to our events but to try to check out our local restaurants and gas stations and stores. We feel that this year will be even more important for Dawson Springs after December tenths tornado, for us to bring some happiness and normalcy to our community. I’m a local business owner and I want to help our town heal and recover to its pre-storm self or even better.”
For more information about the events, or to order a Cars and Coffee special tee-shirt, be sure to check out Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee on Facebook. You may also call directly for more details, 270-797-2781.
