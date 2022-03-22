Cute As A Button boutique has upgraded to a much larger space and can now be found at 420 East Arch Street in Madisonville, the former Carpet Barn building.
Owner Jessica Blue shares that they simply outgrew their 2,000 square foot space on 353 East Center Street, so this new location, boasting over 9,000 square feet will serve them well.
“When this space went to auction, we knew we had to get it,” Jessica Blue said. “This is a great location, and we hadn’t found anything til this went available.”
Specializing in women’s attire and accessories, Cute As A Button, has seven embroidery machines in-house which allows them to do custom orders in a relatively quick time frame.
“We can print custom shirts, hats, blankets, almost anything. We do a lot of custom work for businesses as well as residents in town. We are super, super excited to be here and provide more room for customers to shop around.”
For more information feel free to visit Cute As A Button Facebook page or their website, shopcaab.commentsold.com
There will be a Chamber Ribbon Cutting event sometime next week, stay tuned.
