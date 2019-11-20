Each year, the Hopkins County School Board faces a "significant financial challenge because the state does not fully fund many of the mandates that it has passed to the local school districts," said accountant Lori Oakley of the accounting firm of Alford, Nance, Jones and Oakley.
Oakley presented the district's 2018-19 audit report during the board of education's regular meeting Monday night.
During the 2017-18 fiscal year, the district had a $5 million deficiency that stemmed from a pension mandate. During the 2018-19 audit, Oakley reported there were no significant deficiencies.
She provided the board with a snapshot of the long-term assets and liabilities, which included costs of pensions and other post-employment benefits. Both of these are obligatory payments and governmentwide; they do not affect the district's day-to-day operations, she explained.
"The net pension liability this year was $23 million, and the net OPEB liability was $22.6 million," Oakley said. "Even with the pension and the OPEB obligation, the district still had an overall increase of $3.5 million in your net position, which I think is awesome."
The total net position for the year was
See Audit/Page A6
negative $4 million, which was because of pensions and OPEB, she said.
"The negative net position is primarily due to long-term pensions and OPEB obligations. The OPEB benefits primarily involve retiree health care benefits and life insurance," she said. "The unfunded portion of the pension and benefit obligations are being pushed down to the district level. That's why it has to show up on your govenmentwide activities. But your general fund, they are not included in that."
For the first time since 2009, the district closed with its most substantial general fund balance with $8.5 million on June 30, 2019. The general fund had a balance increase of $956,867, and the total revenue increased by $82,000.
"I commend you for doing a great job," said Oakley. "You all have done a great job of striving to save in every area that you can and become more efficient. The district did a great job on challenging to reduce these expenses, because even with the obligations that you have, you are still showing a positive net position."
According to board Chairman J.W. Durst, the board has challenged administrators at each school to do their due diligence, tighten their belts and be efficient with the funding they have.
"This whole summary of our finances is a demonstration that we really are doing more with less," he said. "We continue to get less funding from the state, and there are always more requirements that don't always have money attached to them… I think we can look at the taxpayers and say we're being good stewards of the money, probably better than ever before."
Durst said that the board has had to make tough decisions fiscally to make sure Hopkins County students are getting what they need.
Board Member Steve Faulk said that providing for the children is what it's all about.
"Everybody has done a great job of tightening their belts and providing for the children. That's what it is all about, and I appreciate everyone's hard work," he said.
In other business, the board:
• presented the Lion Chaser, Giant slayer award to Lauren Wood, guidance counselor at Hopkins County Central High School for getting the school involved with the Travis Manion Project and Relay For Life.
• heard site-based decision-making reports from South Hopkins Middle School Principal Jan Richey, Browning Springs Middle School Principal Jason Clark, West Hopkins School Principal Eric Stone and James Madison Middle School Principal Matt Melton on substitute teacher shortages and the success of cross-school collaboration.
• announced there will be no school from Wednesday through Friday next week in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
