Kayak 1

United Way of the Coalfield decided to end their campaign with a summer raffle with the prize being a kayak, paddle and life vest. On Friday, Dee Padgett, office manager for United Way, named a winner, Janet Page, at the drawing. Executive Director of United Way Don Howerton said they sold 431 tickets raising $2,155. “We wanted to have an end of summer campaign event, and we were thinking $2,000 would be a high number for us, and we went over it,” he said. United Way’s campaign season ends on June 30, and their new campaign will begin on July 1. This year they were able to raise $180,000, but their goal was $240,000. Howerton said COVID-19 really affected their campaign season and hopes next year is better.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

