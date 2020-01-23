Madisonville Police Chief Chris Taylor has confirmed that an officer within his department has been placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation.
Scott Gipson, a lieutenant with the MPD, was placed on paid leave Wednesday, according to Taylor, who said — following an internal investigation — he has turned the criminal investigation over to the Kentucky State Police. Taylor would not offer any additional comment on the matter.
According to a letter from Taylor to Gipson that has been posted to the web, the investigation centers around the possibility of misrepresentation of time from the officer. The letter also says the leave will “continue until your separation from this department based on your voluntary submission of retirement effective Feb. 1, 2020.”
Last week, multiple media outlets — including The Messenger — were mailed a packet of information from an anonymous source with numerous accusations of Gipson’s alleged time fraud that goes back several years, according to claims included in the 20-plus-page document.
Gipson, who has been a police office with MPD for 15 years, was assigned to an FBI task force in 2016 but remained an officer on the payroll in Madisonville as part of that arrangement. According to reports, Gipson worked out of Hopkinsville as part of his FBI assignment. Prior to joining the local police department, Gipson worked in central dispatch.
A news conference pertaining to this matter has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today at Madisonville City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.