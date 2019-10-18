BBQ for a Cause

Alice Chaney and Shana Gray filled boxes with chicken and pork Thursday in downtown Madisonville. It was the second of two barbecue benefits this year for the Noon Kiwanis Club. Chaney said the proceeds will help Hopkins County children, including a scholarship program. Richard Burkard/The Messenger
