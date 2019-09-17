Bus driver voices concerns to school board

A veteran Hopkins County bus driver voiced her concerns at Monday night's regular Board of Education meeting. The driver referenced private meetings with school officials regarding issues of concern for her and her fellow bus drivers.
"We have had many challenges this year," said Hopkins County bus driver Debbie Tompkins. "I know we are going to continue to have challenges, and some of those have been made known to some of you sitting at the table here tonight."
It has been nearly three weeks since an initial meeting where drivers talked directly with some members of the board and the administration about their concerns. Tompkins came to Monday night's meeting hoping to get an answer to questions that were raised during those meetings, which seem to be centered around wages but also appear to hit on driver shortages that have hit the district.
"It's just our hope, that as part of the team, we don't get left out because sometimes we feel like we do," said Tompkins, who was joined at the meeting by at least two additional
bus drivers.
She then went on to ask if there was any new information regarding their concerns that the board could speak to during the public meeting.
Board Chairman J.W. Durst said, "I can assure you, that we heard loud and clear the issues that were presented. Mrs. (Susanne) Wolford and I met with several bus drivers and heard the issues that you had, and we are doing our due diligence to come up with resolutions."
After the meeting, Durst said that they have had a challenge with recruiting new bus drivers and that there are some opportunities for improvement.
"They had concerns about pay and prorating trips, some of the special trips. I think largely, more than anything, is they just wanted to be heard," he said. "It's not that they weren't heard before, but we wanted to be intentional about demonstrating their value."
Durst said that bus drivers play a crucial role in the education and are valued staff members vital to the system.
Every staff member in the district -- including bus drivers -- recently received a 2% raise, according to Assistant Superintendent Amy Smith. She said after the meeting that the bus drivers have voiced concerns about hourly wages in meetings with school officials.
"We're looking at surrounding districts to see if we are comparable. And not just as a beginning bus driver, but as an experienced bus driver as well," said Smith.
Durst said during the meeting the concerns the bus drivers have can't be met with quick fixes.
"We're truly researching, comparing other counties with what other counties are doing so that we can improve the number of bus drivers that we have and some of the other concerns that were raised," he said. "We promise you, you have my word for it, and the entire board's, that we will follow-up with you. We're not dragging our feet on it.
"I know leadership here is working diligently to come up with a good resolution. You'll hear something certain pretty quickly," said Durst. "I know there were challenges and some full buses this time of the year. It's incredibly hot, and we're doing everything we can to solve some of those issues."
In other news from the board, fourth-grader Ka'Marion Turner was presented the Lion Chaser/Giant Slayer Award. He was published in The Stuttering Foundation's Kids' Letters special with an article entitled: "Some Stuttering Advise You Should Take."
