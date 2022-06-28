Hopkins County Sheriff’ Matt Sanderson released the following report on Monday:
• Candy A. Gurley, was charged, June 23, 2022, for theft by deception including cold checks of $10,000 or more.
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan released the following report on Monday
• Ketankumar Patel, was charged, June 26, 2022,for speeding 15 mph over the limit, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• Susan Wilson, was charged, June 24, 2022, for possession of synthetic drugs and possessiona of unspecified drugs.
• Maria Monica Willieford, was charged, June 25,2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Ashley N. Day, was charged, June 24, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Trayvis A. Hendrix, was charged, June 25, 2022, for probation violation in a felony offense, and nonpayment of court costs, fees and fines. Hendrix was also charged for operating a vehicle without a license, failure to maintain insurance, possession of contaminated substance and trafficking contaminated substance in the first degree, first offense, also charged for failure to appear in court.
• Eric N. Harris, was charged, June 25, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence, all terrain vehicles violations and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody A. Davis, was charged, June 26, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Timothy Lee Morse, was charged, June 26, 2022, for reckless driving, failure to or improper signal and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Tiffany Marie Campbell, was charged, June 26, 2022, for public intoxication and disorderly conduction in the second degree.
• Santiago Celedonio Chavez, was charged, June 26, 2022, for alcohol intoxication in a public place in the first and second offense. Chavez was also charged for failure to appear in court.
• Kimberly K. Hagerman, was charged, March 18, 2022, for failure to maintain required insurance in the first offense.
• Marie Nia Younge, was charged, June 26, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.