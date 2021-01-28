Over the last 25 years, First United Bank has built a reputation as a local business that supports the community it serves.
On Wednesday, that tradition continued as employees delivered 1,750 goody bags to staff at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Every month in 2021, the bank will be doing an act of kindness at each of the bank branch locations as a show of appreciation and support, said Jayne Hundley, the bank’s senior vice president of marketing and public relations.
“We know we would not be successful without the people of the community supporting us, so we just wanted to do something for the community to say thank you for helping us get to 25 years of success,” she said.
The bank opened its doors in March 1996 and was the first new bank chartered in Hopkins County since 1907. At that time, all local banks had been purchased by regional banks and a group of local busi- nessmen wanted to return community banking to the area.
The bank now has branches in Hopkins, Ohio, and Crittenden counties and a loan production office in Owensboro.
In all, FUB employees delivered 3,000 bags to the communities it serves Wednesday, said Hundley. The bags were filled with chocolate candy, a small bottle of lotion, lip balm and a pen.
When putting the bags together, the bank reached out to a few healthcare professionals to ask them what they needed, she said.
“We put it together based on what the healthcare providers told us what they need,” she said.
Kim Ashby, vice president of finance at Baptist Health, said the bags meant a lot to the employees.
“Everybody loves the chapstick to put in their pocket, chocolate is always appreciated and the staff loves that someone is thinking of them,” she said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they have been humbled and blessed by the support the community has shown to them throughout the pandemic.
“Each gesture is keeping our staff motivated,” she said. “It’s a simple thing, but gratitude means so much.”
Hundley said there is an employee committee planning the acts of kindness through the year.
“We are not planning too far ahead because of the pandemic. We are hoping as we get further into the year, we can actually do some things in person,” she said.
In February, all the nursing home workers in the bank’s market will be next in line to receive a visit and a little show of appreciation.
