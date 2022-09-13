Once again Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is making changes to its visitation guidelines, which will affect those wishing to visit patients at the hospital and those who go with patients to clinic locations.
Effective immediately, the following visitation guidelines will be in place for all Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville locations.
Visitation hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Limited seating will be available in waiting areas and social distancing is required.
One visitor per patient will be allowed in the Emergency Department, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation, and Endoscopy departments. One visitor is allowed to accompany the patients in the clinic of the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center.
Two visitors are allowed during visiting hours for inpatient non Critical Care patients. One person may stay overnight in the medical/surgical unit. Two visitors are allowed per patient in the Critical Care Unit and with pediatric surgery patients.
For surgery patients/Cath Lab, two visitors are allowed in the waiting area, with one allowed to go back with the patient when cleared.
Two adult visitors are allowed for the Labor & Deliver/Mother Baby unit. One support person may stay overnight. A sibling of a newborn may also visit if fever free for 24 hours and has no symptoms of illness.
NICU patients are allowed two visitors but are restricted to parents, grandparents, or a designated support person. Behavioral Health United visitation is available from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
No children under the age of 16 are permitted to visit at this time, except siblings on the Mother Baby unit. Clergy visits are allowed upon patient/family request during visiting hours. Clergy are not included in the visitor count.
For COVID-19 patients, visitation must be approved and scheduled. Visitation is allowed for End-of-Life/Hospice patients, and the number of visitors will be determined on an individual case basis. Children under the age of 16 will be considered and must be pre-approved and scheduled for visits.
Visitor restrictions will continue for Baptist Health Deaconess Medical Group clinic offices and outpatient facilities, which include Urgent Care locations. One visitor per patient only except in the Pediatrics office and OB/GYN office, which allow up to two visitors to accompany the patients.
Visitors and patients are required to wear a hospital-approved mask at all times within all facilities. This will be enforced. If you are unable or unwilling to wear a mask, you will be asked to leave.
For the latest information, visit BaptistHealthDeaconess.com or follow Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville on social media.
