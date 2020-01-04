Gant Memorial Scholarship donation

Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
President of the Community Improvement Foundation Tim Thomas, left, stands with Sharon Gant and Randy Franklin as Franklin donates an undisclosed amount toward the Charles M. Gant Memorial Scholarship Endowment Friday morning. In 1977, Franklin and Gant attended the same algebra one class at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. “Charlie took me under his wing and showed me the ropes of high school and was an encourager to me as I tried to play high school football,” said Franklin in a letter to his clients at Franklin Financial Group. This Christmas, in lieu of gifts to clients Franklin said they would make a contribution to the endowment. “We’re really appreciative of the Franklin Financial Group,” said Thomas. “We want to encourage people to send their tax-deductible donation toward this effort that supports the kids.”
