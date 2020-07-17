Terry Green, the owner of Green’s Steakhouse at 51 South Main Street, went into his restaurant Wednesday to clean before opening at 4 p.m., according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Green discovered the computer system had crashed, and no phone, cable or internet was available. He then saw that someone pulled cords and cut wire on an electrical box outside the restaurant.
Green called a technician, who would be able to come between 3 and 5 p.m. He decided to close for the day until the system was back up and running.
The steakhouse reopened at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The destruction of property at Green’s Steakhouse isn’t the first in the Sugg Street area. Big City Market and Coffee Bar was vandalized with graffiti last week.”We have had a few vandalism-type incidents in that area,” said Madisonville Police Chief Chris Taylor.
The department has noticed the uptick and Taylor said patrol units are keeping an eye on that area. He asked that citizens who see anything out of the ordinary to give the department a call at 270-821-1720.
