By Mandy McLaren
Louisville Courier Journal
FANCY FARM -- Kentucky's teachers are back -- but this time, they're in black.
Dozens of educators and other school employees encompassing KY 120 United converged on this Western Kentucky hamlet Saturday having shed their uniform of red, the color that's come to symbolize a national pro-public education movement.
Though they had a new look, their message was the same.
"We wanted to show that we're not backing down," said Nema Brewer, an employee for Fayette County Public Schools and founder of the grassroots advocacy group. "We're back with a vengeance this year, and we ain't going away."
The KY 120 members were joined by dozens more representing the Kentucky Education Association and its largest local affiliate, the Jefferson County Teachers Association.
Some arrived as early as 7 a.m. to snag a front-row seat under the steamy pavilion on the grounds of St. Jerome Catholic Church, the site of Kentucky's longstanding political picnic.
Educators have become a fixture this campaign season, spurred into action, they say, by fear.
They fear changes to the teacher pension system could put their retirements at risk or scare off new teachers from the profession. They worry charter schools and other school-choice measures could divert money from their underfunded classrooms. And, most recently, they say they fear an investigation into this year's sickouts -- now underway by Gov. Matt Bevin's Labor Cabinet -- could hit educators with thousands of dollars in fines.
Not surprisingly, they've hitched their wagon to Bevin's opponent and foe, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Beshear took full advantage of that support Saturday, staking out public education as one of his campaign's platform issues and drawing some of his biggest applause calling teachers "amazing and selfless."
But it was his running mate, Jacqueline Coleman, an educator and Fancy Farm first-timer, who electrified the crowd with a no-holds-barred speech.
In one riff, Coleman said she would "help the GOP out today by naming a few charter schools after the people they serve: the CEOs."
"How about this: the Charles Grindle School for Salary Negotiations? Or the Jenean Hampton Charter School for How to Survive a Horrible Boss?" Coleman said, referencing the huge salary of Bevin's technology chief and the controversial firing of a top aide in the lieutenant governor's office.
"How about the Ralph Alvarado Charter School for Doctors Against Medicine?" Coleman continued, criticizing Bevin's running mate and prompting boisterous hollers from Beshear supporters.
"And last but not least, how about the Matt Bevin Charter School and Research Institute for Napoleon Complex?"
Donnie Baker and his wife, Elly, both middle school teachers from Hardin County, cheered from the sidelines.
The duo, donning black 120 Strong T-shirts and red bandannas around their necks, will be voting for Beshear, due in no small part to his choice of running mate.
"With Jacqueline Coleman as lieutenant governor, they'll fight as hard for public education as anyone in Kentucky has ever seen," Donnie Baker said.
"We're worried about the future of public education," said Elly Baker, who is about to enter her 26th year in the classroom.
When she started out, she said, she struggled to land a job because so many young people wanted careers as educators. With Kentucky now staring down a significant teaching shortage, the Bakers worry about the future of their profession.
"Who's going to teach these kids?" Donnie Baker asked.
For his part, Bevin restrained from making incendiary comments against teachers. When he brought up his record of fully funding the teacher pension system, educators in the crowd continued to shout "Vote him out!"
Christina Trosper, a teacher from Knox County, in southeastern Kentucky, drove more than five hours to be at Fancy Farm.
"With all the issues Kentucky is facing, education is kind of the beginning of everything," Tropser said. "It's how you lift up out of poverty."
Trosper, who in the scorching heat sported a Russian-style fur hat emblazoned with "Just say 'nyet' to Moscow Mitch," said the KY 120 movement has empowered teachers to get in the political ring.
Many educators who joined protests over the past two legislative sessions said it was their first foray into activism. They've been motivated, they said, not just by policy proposals but by Bevin's controversial comments, including an April 2018 claim that children had been sexually abused or ingested poison while teachers were protesting in Frankfort.
Though Bevin had issued and apology after the blowback he received, he has since backtracked.
"I regret nothing that I have ever said about an educator," Bevin said in June. "Nothing."
For Brewer, who has become a thorn in Bevin's side on social media, another Bevin faux pas would be considered a gift.
"He pretty much is our best PR person," she said. "He can't stop from running his mouth. Every time he does, it just gets us buzzed up even more."
Moving forward, Brewer said educators and their supporters must get "boots on the ground" over the next three months, talking to their friends and neighbors about what's at stake.
"We don't stop," she said. "This is 24/7. We have a singular mission right now, and it's to get Matt Bevin out of office."
McConnell fractures shoulder at his home, spokesman says
By Sarah Ladd
Louisville Courier Journal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder while at home, his office announced Sunday.
He tripped on his outdoor patio, a statement from spokesman David Popp said. McConnell was treated and released to his home, where he is working.
"This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend," Popp wrote.
He was referring to the separate shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton, where at least 29 people were killed and dozens more were injured.
"The Leader will continue to work from home," Popp wrote.
Paul announceslung surgery, willmiss time in Senate
BY the Bowling Green Daily News
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said Monday he had surgery to remove part of his lung over the weekend and will be absent from the Senate until September.
Paul, a Bowling Green Republican, said in a tweet that the procedure focused on an area of his lung that was "damaged by the 2017 assault," a reference to the November 2017 incident involving his then-neighbor, Rene Boucher, who tackled Paul amid an apparent dispute over lawn debris in Bowling Green's Rivergreen neighborhood, according to court records.
Paul's surgery was performed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, according to his tweet. Earlier this year, the senator went to a Canadian hospital for hernia surgery related to the 2017 attack, which also left him with broken ribs and other lung issues.
Boucher pleaded guilty to a federal count of assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced last year to a 30-day prison term. In a civil trial in January in Bowling Green, a jury awarded Paul $375,000 in punitive damages, $200,000 in compensatory damages and $7,834.82 for medical expenses stemming from the incident.
On Wednesday, a panel of three federal appeals judges heard arguments on whether to uphold Boucher's 30-day sentence. Federal prosecutors had sought a 21-month sentence for Boucher and appealed the 30-day sentence imposed in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green. Special prosecutor Bob Wood and Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, argued their positions last week in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati. The appeals court will issue a ruling at a later date.
Two indicted in robbery of Tinder meetup
BY the BowlingGreen Daily News
A Warren County grand jury returned indictments against two people accused of using the Tinder dating app to find a woman they would go on to rob.
Admir Becirovic, 18 and Kenan Husic, 21, both of Bowling Green, are charged with first-degree robbery by complicity and tampering with physical evidence.
They are accused of involvement in the June 20 robbery of a woman at Lampkin Park on Morgantown Road.
A witness contacted the Bowling Green Police Department about the incident, court documents said.
Police spoke with a woman who said she found Husic on Tinder and agreed to meet with him in person for a date. They met at the park, where Husic got into her car for a talk.
Moments later, another vehicle pulled up behind the woman's car, and two people approached her car, one of them tapping on her window with a gun.
When the woman opened the door, the man who tapped on her window stole her purse and phone, and a second person took Husic's phone, according to arrest citations.
"(The woman) stated she began to struggle over her purse with the first subject, ultimately being knocked to the ground," BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in an arrest citation. "(The woman) believed she was struck in the head with the handgun."
The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A witness gave police a license plate number for the vehicle suspected of being involved in the robbery.
Police located the vehicle near Russell Sims Aquatic Center, and an officer saw a handgun and purse in the car.
The vehicle was impounded and police obtained a search warrant, eventually learning that the weapon was a pellet gun and the purse belonged to the woman.
Later that day, a 17-year-old came to BGPD headquarters with his parents and admitted he drove the vehicle involved in the robbery.
"(The juvenile) stated Kenan Husic had set up the robbery by meeting (the female) on Tinder," Wright said in the citation. "(The juvenile) stated Husic planned to act like he was also a victim."
