The United Way of the Coalfield is assisting the Heidi Badgett Foundation award $20,000 in grant money.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said the funds are for agencies that work with the youth in Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg counties. He said the money is coming from the foundation, but United Way is helping by accepting applications through Sept. 8.
“The goal of the grant is to maximize community resources through collaboration among agencies that serve the basic health and educational needs of children ages birth to 17 years old and their families,” he said.
The grant funding can be used to support projects where a need is stated, as seed money for an innovative project with matching funds or an ongoing project with matching funds, said Howerton. Past agencies that have received assistance are Light of Chance, CASA and Impact Mentoring.
He said the application committee is comprised of local community members.
“They will discuss them and appropriate accordingly, based on the applications,” said Howerton.
Agencies have to apply each year, and they are limited to a two-year cycle, he said. If an agency receives money from the foundation two years in a row, they will have to sit out of the process for one calendar year.
Howerton said grant recipients will be contacted on Monday, Sept. 13 with the details of potential funding.
While United Way is coordinating the grant, they are also preparing for their inaugural Caddyshack Golf Scramble on Friday, Sept. 17 at Lakeshore Country Club.
Howerton said they already have nine teams signed up.
United Way is looking for 12 more golf hole sponsors at $250 each, another overall presenting sponsors at $2,500, and a meal sponsor at $500, said Howerton.
They would also like more people to sign up to golf that day, he said. A team of four can sign up for $400, and an individual can sign up for $100.
To receive a grant application or to inquire about the golf scramble, call United Way at 270-821-3170 or email executive.director@unitedwayofthecoalfield.org.
