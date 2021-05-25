Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Irvin Pruitt, 46, of Louisville, was charged Saturday with failure to or improper signal, disregarding a traffic light and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Ralph Ager, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Cindi Vowels, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Laura Felker, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear, possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Carrieann Osmer, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Aaron Neace, 33, of Garfield, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Cameron Oglesby, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
James Williams, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with contempt of court.
Ivy Sharp, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Kristen Smith, 39, of South Carrollton, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Bobby Hoskins, 28, of Greenville, was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Elizabeth Tinnell, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with rear license not illuminated, improper turning and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Thomas, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Amanda Bickers, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Samantha Chapman, 35, of Central City, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Joshua Woodruff, 32, of Owensboro, was charged Sunday with two counts of failure to appear.
Jordan Warner, 19, of Hopkinsville, was served a warrant Monday for probation violation and charged with failure to appear, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespass.
Cody Tompkins, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree criminal trespass.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Charles Parker, 53, of Dawson Springs, was charged May 19 with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Kimberly Belt, 32, of Nebo, was charged Saturday with resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and violation of an interpersonal protection order.
Tyrone Dossett, 61, of Hopkinsville, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
