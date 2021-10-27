Although COVID-19 cases are declining across the county, health officials do not advise relaxing safety measures.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said it is a good sign that the number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to decline.
“We are in a much better place than we were just a few weeks ago,” she said.
On Monday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, with 205 deaths.
The hospital reported 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, with one vaccinated and nine unvaccinated. There were three unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care Unit, none were vaccinated.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website on Monday, Hopkins County is classified as orange with 19.2 COVID-19 cases per day. An orange classification means there are 10 to 25 cases a day per 100,000 residents.
Quinn said that while we are in a better place this year compared to last year when dealing with COVID-19, that doesn’t mean we can let our guard down.
“We have seen how quickly a new variant can overwhelm our hospitals and spread throughout our communities,” she said.
This year the community has access to three different vaccines, and there is a better understanding of how well hand hygiene, masking, and social distancing can have on reducing the spread, she said.
With the holidays coming up, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, there is some cause for concern about another increase in COVID-19 cases.
“We generally see an increase after holidays and large events,” said Quinn. “The amount of impact will be determined by our behaviors.”
She said if those who can get vaccinated will, if we gather together in responsible ways and stay home when we are ill, then we will hopefully not see much of an impact from our gatherings.
There have been models predicted that there could be another surge in February, but that will be determined by what we do in the coming weeks ahead for both COVID-19 and the flu.
“We are continuing to advocate for the flu vaccine to help as we approach flu season,” said Quinn.
Despite a decrease in COVID-19 positive numbers, the hospital is still seeing higher than normal census in the Critical Care Unit and Behavioral Health Unit, she said.
“We are also still seeing high volumes in Urgent Care and the Emergency Department for a host of illnesses outside of Covid-19,” said Quinn.
Many people put off important medical visits, especially cancer screenings and other preventive appointments during COVID-19, she said. The hospital is encouraging everyone to get back on schedule with those appointments.
