As five more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Hopkins County Monday, Baptist Health Madisonville says it stands prepared to house the 975 COVID-19 vaccine doses once shipped to the hospital.
Christy Littrell, interim chief nursing officer at the hospital, said Baptist Health has the cold storage capacity in place to hold the vaccine.
“We are just waiting on more details and for it to arrive so we can get can get an actual concrete plan in place to administer it,” she said.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that Baptist Health Madisonville would be one of 11 hospitals to receive the vaccine in Kentucky.
The hospital will receive the initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the minimum that can be delivered. Three weeks later the hospital will receive the booster shots. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.
The vaccines cannot be administered until the emergency authorization is granted by the Food and Drug Administration. Hearings are set for Thursday for Pfizer and on Thursday, Dec. 17 for Moderna.
Beshear announced Monday the state is expecting two additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments before the end of the year. In total, the state expects at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses in December.
Beshear expects more Pfizer allocations to be announced at a later date, possibly before the end of the month.
“The end of this virus is out there. We can see it, and we can feel it. But its still months away, and until then, we’ve got to do the right things to protect one another, knowing that when we work hard, we save the lives of those around us and ensure we have the health care capacity we need,” said Beshear.
The governor expects Kentucky will receive approximately: 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19; 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26; and more than 33,000 Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31. Beshear said these dates are the state’s best estimate at this time based on available information from the federal government and are subject to change.
Littrell said the last date she heard for the hospital to receive the Pfizer vaccine is Tuesday, Dec. 15.
“We are surveying our employees for interest in receiving the vaccine,” she said.
Littrell said there are currently 35 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with about a third of them in the critical care unit and just under a third on ventilators.
“We have meetings every day talking about our PPE supply, to talk about staffing and our search capacity for beds and how far we can go up with our capacity,” she said.
The hospital reviews the surgery schedule daily to decide if there will be a bed available for inpatients as a result of those surgeries, said Littrell. Sometimes they will review the schedule multiple times a day depending on what is going on.
After Thanksgiving, the hospital expected to see a rise in COVID-19 patients, she said, adding the numbers have gone up and don’t appear to be going down.
The hospital has reached out to Madisonville Community College to bring on student nurses to assist staff. She said the student nurses will not be given a job they are not qualified to do.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported the deaths of four senior adults and one middle aged adult on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths locally to 69.
In all, 56 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday, with the number of active cases at 691 and the number of recovered cases at 1,310. Hopkins County is still classified as a red county.
“We can’t express enough how we need the community to be masking up, to wash their hands and staying away from each other to help us prevent the spread,” said Littrell.
