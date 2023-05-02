HCS 1

Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith, center, and School Board Chairman Shannon Embry, left, present Sarah Neathery, a teacher at Pride Elementary, with the “Remember Your Why” Award for her kindness and compassion towards those who are dealing with sickness and encouraging the students to get involved too. Several of Neathery’s coworkers and people she has helped were present for the presentation.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

The Hopkins County School Board voted to approve the creation of a Director of Athletics and Special Programs position at the central office level Monday night.

Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said this position will oversee all the athletic directors at the middle and high school levels.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.