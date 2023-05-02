The Hopkins County School Board voted to approve the creation of a Director of Athletics and Special Programs position at the central office level Monday night.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said this position will oversee all the athletic directors at the middle and high school levels.
“They will still have their building contacts, but then we will work from the district level to help monitor and support those programs from here,” she said.
Along with athletics, the new position will also oversee the co-curricular programs like band, chorus, FAA, and Gifted and Talented.
Smith said the reason for the new position is because athletics has changed and grown over the last few years. Athletics were shut down during COVID, and now they are back running full force.
She said there are new people in the high school athletic director positions, and some of the middle school programs have new people in those positions every year.
“We just reflected on that and how we can support them and how we can make that transition smooth,” said Smith.
This position will start July 1, 2023, for the upcoming school year.
In other news, the school board:
• presented the “Remember Your Why” Award to Sarah Neathery, a teacher at Pride Elementary School forgoing above and beyond to help people with serious health problems in the school.
• approved KETS invoice payment to Encore Technologies for $15,042.50 for chromeboxes for Odysseyware Labs.
• approved invoice payments to Marcum Engineering, LLC for $17,640 and to Ronald Johnson & Associates, PSC for $4,250 for services on the Hopkins County Central High School fire pump.
• reviewed and accepted petitions submitted for early enrollment to Kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year.
• approved student fees for the 2023-2024 school year for high school extracurriculars.
• approved the Family Resource youth Service center budge for the 2023-2024 school year.
• approved accept bids for uniforms and mop services, fire alarm company, and gym floor finishing for the 2023-2024 school year.
approved a memorandum of agreement with Green River Regional Educational Cooperative for project access.
• approved the 2023-2024 certified evaluation plan.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
