An Owensboro man and Nortonville woman were arrested on a variety of charges Monday, according to a report from the Kentucky State Police
Gevin Lemons, 27, was stopped by KSP Trooper John Eilert after the officer observed Lemons not wearing a seatbelt. Further investigation revealed Lemons and his passenger, Nichole Franklin, 38, were under the influence, according to the report. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and suspected synthetic marijuana.
Lemons has been charged with nine counts, including possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of synthetic drugs and a second offense of driving under the influence.
Franklin was arrested and charged with public intoxication by a controlled substance.
Both were lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.