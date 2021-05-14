Having just wrapped up the spring semester, Madisonville Community College is already looking towards the fall.
College Provost Dr. Scott Cook said the schedule for fall will accommodate students’ needs across the board.
“We have scheduled it in such a way that somebody who is still uncomfortable coming on campus, we have some additional online sections, and we have the capacity to add,” he said. “If we see folks are trending in that direction, we can make some adjustments pretty quickly to accommodate the need.”
While it is still early for enrollment numbers, Cook said compared to where they were this time last year, the numbers are up significantly.
“I hesitate to focus on those specific numbers right now because from May to August, there is so much that can change,” he said. “I feel good about where we are.”
He said a new program that will be offered in August is the fermentation science program.
“This particular program is created in such a way that it will prepare students and graduates for careers well beyond the brewing industry,” said Cook.
The fall semester will also be the second semester students can sign up for the aviation program, which provides training on both helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft.
“We are very excited about both of those programs and the options they provide for people in our community,” said Cook.
Enrollment for the fall semester will continue into mid-August, though people can have late start schedules, he said. If someone misses the deadline, there are many classes in the second eight-week block. The college has also added some new 12-week courses, too.
“Somebody who was to come in late, we could get them started in classes that would be starting about a month into the semester,” said Cook.
However, Cook does suggest enrolling quickly so students have a better chance at getting the schedule they want. He said classes will start on August 17.
Due to changes in the COVID-19 guidance, there will be a more normal on-campus experience, with a normal classroom capacity between 24 and 30 students, he said. The changes allow for the college to do more on campus for the students.
“We will monitor the guidance carefully and adjust and pivot as we need to, but we feel very confident going into fall that we will be able to meet the community’s needs whatever they chose,” said Cook.
The faculty and staff at the college take the students’ success and safety seriously, he said.
“We will do everything we can to keep them safe and provide the very best educational environment while doing so,” said Cook.
