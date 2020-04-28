Blue Boy Lawn, Landscape & Garden Center, Deer Creek Farms, Metcalfe Landscaping, Rooster’s Beef Sales, and Brumfield Farm Market of Hopkins County are five of the 103 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2020 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program. Four of these markets will be opening this spring.
In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, these markets have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that this market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.
Blue Boy Lawn, Landscaping & Garden Center is open year-round and offers a variety of annuals, perennials, and herbs at their greenhouses located at 1380 Island Ford Road. The nursery carries a full line of shrubs and trees to accent any landscaping. During the fall season, Blue Boy offers a beautiful selection of mums and pansies. The “Garden Accents” gift shop carries many unique seasonal items.
Deer Creek Farms’ beef is natural, 100% Black Angus, born, raised, and finished on their 7th generation family farm. Their beef is free of growth hormones, steroids, antibiotics, and additives, and is USDA inspected. Deer Creek Farms’ beef is all pasture raised and finished, with a limited amount of grain during the finishing period. This process allows them to provide customers with a healthy, great tasting product that comes from a Kentucky Proud farm.
Metcalfe Landscaping offers a large variety of nursery plants, bedding plants, and hanging baskets at their market on Princeton Road in Madisonville. Open year-round, Metcalfe Greenhouses grows almost all their spring plants right on the property. They are also a Yeti and Green Egg Dealer. Metcalfe Landscaping also has fresh cut Christmas trees during the holidays.
Rooster’s Beef Sales, LLC, located at 47 Lanham Drive, is a three-generation farm specializing in locally grown, all-natural beef. Rooster’s sells packaged specials of their delicious beef year-round by appointment or online at www.roostersbeef.com.
All beef is locally grown and all natural, no hormones or steroids added. All products are USDA inspected, individually packaged, and vacuum sealed.
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Certified Farm Market members around the state are implementing recommended best practices for keeping employees and customers safe during the pandemic. Our markets are working hard to provide Kentucky consumers with a safe and local food source.
“As we reach an exciting 25-year milestone within the Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market program, I would like to thank all those who have been participating for so many years, and I welcome our new members,” said KFB President Mark Haney. “It is such an important time in the life of our local markets as more and more people discover the benefits of good, wholesome, locally grown and produced goods. We look forward to another 25 years of continued success.”
Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices.
