After changing to the variable calendar, the Hopkins County School Board voted to approve adding seven minutes to the school day for the 23-24 school year at last night’s meeting.
HCS Superintendent Amy Smith said the variable calendar focuses on the hours spent in school, not the number of days.
“To get to the 1,062 that is required by the Kentucky Department of Education, our students will be in school for 164 school days,” she said.
Each school day will start five minutes earlier than with the traditional calendar, and end two minutes later.
“We did try to put more of that on the front end instead of the later end so we are not getting kids home too late,” said Smith.
The school board decided to switch to the variable calendar at a special called work session last Monday. The reasoning was construction issues at the new Hanson Elementary School.
A&K Construction was at Monday night’s school board meeting to give updates on the work.
Shannon Embry, the school board chairman, said A&K Construction confirmed they would be done with the building and site by August 7.
“Today is the seventh, we were supposed to be done, and we are not again,” he said.
Embry said they moved the school start date to Aug. 30, not for A&K, but for the staff. So they could have time to get into the building and train.
“There is zero flexibility,” he said. “We are starting [Aug.] 30.”
When asked if there was a new completion deadline, A&K Construction did not have one.
“We have another board meeting coming up,” said Embry. “I hope we are in a better situation than we are in now.”
A&K President Bill Boyd updated the board on work that has happened at the school. He said the inside of the building is almost complete, with the flooring down and the gymnasium completed. Almost all the furniture has been placed where it is supposed to go.
The exterior of the building is mostly complete, except for the final topsoil put back around the building, which is being worked on now. Some metal panels were short but were shipped last Friday and should be on site this Thursday.
“It will take them about three days to put those up,” said Boyd.
The sidewalks and curbs have been completed, except for a couple of tie-ins to the bus loop that will get done later this week. Rock is almost completed on the north part of the parking lot and parent drop-off loop, and they will put the base coat of asphalt down starting today.
Most of the work that still needs to be done is outside. The work left to do on the inside of the building is last-minute touches and cleaning everything.
Smith said she plans on requesting weekly progress meetings with the contractor and subcontractors from this point on.
“We are past bi-weekly,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of time.
In other news, the school board:
recognized new hires Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andy Belcher and Director of Athletics and Special Programs Matt Bell.
recognized Communications and Community Engagement Specialist Lori Harrison for receiving several National School Public Relations Awards.
approved invoice payments to Danco for $305,803.42 for construction on the new high school gyms, to A&K Construction fr $200,198 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School, and to AVI Systems, Inc. for $46,194.52 for projectors and screens for the new Hanson Elementary School.
approved a contracts with Southern Kentucky Speech Therapy, LLC and Bluegrass Kids Therapy Center for speech services for the 2023-2024 school year.
approved a change order for the high school auxiliary gym project.
approved additional surveying by QK4 for stormwater requirements for the South Hopkins School Project.
approved to grant Kentucky Utilities an easement on the east portion and west portion of the Hanson Elementary School Property for utility relocation.
approved for BFW to conduct the environmental assessment for South Hopkins School Project.
approved the 2022-2023 unaudited annual financial report.
approved the 2022-2023 donations.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Central Administrative Office.
