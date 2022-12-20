During last night’s City Council meeting in Madisonville, bids for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant Clarifier No. 3 were presented and approved, which will move the the West Noel Interceptor Project forward.

According to Alan Todd, Superintendent of Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant in Madisonville, all three of the bids received were closely examined and checked, however, Herrick Company Inc. came in with the lowest bid, which was still slightly above the budgeted cost for this project.

