During last night’s City Council meeting in Madisonville, bids for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant Clarifier No. 3 were presented and approved, which will move the the West Noel Interceptor Project forward.
According to Alan Todd, Superintendent of Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant in Madisonville, all three of the bids received were closely examined and checked, however, Herrick Company Inc. came in with the lowest bid, which was still slightly above the budgeted cost for this project.
“This is part of the West Noel Interceptor Project so it is coming from the budget of that pool of money,” Todd said. “I will remind council that this will be the first structural advancement done to that treatment plant in the past 26 years.”
Councilman Frank Stevenson added that this is necessary for the project expansion and for future growth for the city of Madisonville and residents of Hopkins County, which Todd nodded in agreeance.
Herrick Company Inc. was awarded the bid in the amount of $2,888,000.00 for this project. The cost includes all labor, materials, overhead, profit, insurance and all other costs necessary to cover the finished work of the several kinds. According to the contract all work must be completed by December 2, 2023.
