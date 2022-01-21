Jason Vincent has been named as the new chairperson of the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Administrative Board of Directors.
He will serve a one-year term, providing leadership to the hospital’s efforts in caring for its region. His term began on Jan. 1.
Vincent said the team at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is committed to providing safe, quality care in a faith-based environment.
“The events of the past two years have revealed to us that we are very lucky to have the caliber of medical services that we do here,” he said. “It has made me realize the importance of local healthcare to my community and my own family. I look forward to my new role as chairperson and the impact that we, as a board, can make.”
Baptist Health Deaconess President Robert Ramey said they are honored to have Vincent serving as the chairperson of the board of directors.
“His leadership abilities and prior tenure with our organization will be an asset as we continue to work to improve the health of our community,” he said.
Vincent is the Executive Director of the Pennyrile Area Development District, PADD, located in Hopkinsville. PADD is a nine-county planning and development agency that provides services in the areas of community and economic development, workforce development, and aging programs.
He has been a member of the hospital’s board of directors since 2015 and serves on various other boards, councils, and committees throughout the region.
“My experience from serving on the Board of Directors has been important for me as we continue to grow the services that we are able to provide in our rural community,” said Vincent.
He takes the chair position over from Janet Berry, a CPA who has served as chair since 2020.
Berry joined the hospital’s board in 2013 and has been an integral part of the transition to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Berry said she plans to continue to be a part of the organization by serving on various committees.
“I have enjoyed my time as Board Chair with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville,” said Berry. “Our local hospital is one of our greatest assets, and I am proud of the work we have achieved so far to ensure that our community has the healthcare facility that we need to care for our families now and into the future. I am confident in Jason’s leadership as we continue to adapt to the changing healthcare environment.”
Mike Davenport, director of Workforce Solutions at Madisonville Community College has been named vice-chair of the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Board of Directors.
