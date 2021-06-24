Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Callum Rickard, 25, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to appear and theft by unlawful taking.
Michael Crawford, 34, of Duluth, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Adam Burden, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Shaquille Johnson, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
Corinna Estrada, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
