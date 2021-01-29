Two murder cases stemming from separate 2020 incidents are set to continue pretrial conferences in March.
A case involving suspect Dennis Stone, 32, of Madisonville, was continued until March 15 at 8:30 a.m., according to the local Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Another murder case involving suspect regarding Jeremy Wicks, 36, of Madisonville, has been continued until March 24 at 1 p.m.
The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office reported that both pretrial conferences will continue via Zoom.
Stone was arrested Aug. 15, 2020 and is facing murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges after Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville, was shot and killed on Aug. 14, 2020 at an Earlington convenience store. One of her children was also shot but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
The child’s injuries is what resulted in the wanton endangerment charge.
Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter has filed a notice of aggravators in October 2020 after Stone was indicted by a grand jury, which enlarges the range of penalties she can seek against him in court — including the death penalty.
Wicks was charged April 6, 2020 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Both men were found shot in the head inside a home at 778 Hodge Street, according to police reports.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after also being shot in the head, according to reports. Wicks is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection to Madison’s injuries.
Both suspects remain housed in the Hopkins County Jail as of Thursday afternoon on a $1 million cash bail bond each.
