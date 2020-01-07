Tickets to see county music icon Martina McBride will be available Wednesday for her April performance in Madisonville.
McBride will be performing at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April. 25. The concert is presented by the Glema and the Hopkins County Tourist and ConventionCommission.
Having sold over 18 million albums to date, including 20 top 10 singles and six number one hits, McBride has released 13 studio albums. She has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for female vocalist of the year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for top female vocalist.
In 2015, McBride was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and the Music Business Association's prestigious Harry Chapin Memorial Humanity Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence. Through her Team Music is Love charity initiative, McBride has partnered with non-profit causes to help many of the towns where she performs. Her efforts have helped projects dealing with hunger relief, cancer research, combating domestic violence and helping children in need.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Prices start at $50 and can be purchased at the box office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at glemacenter.org, or by calling the box office at 270-821-2787.
