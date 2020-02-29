Herman Simms was born March 10, 1945 to parents James and Jennie Simms in Old Hecla (Earlington). The eighth of 12 children, he and three sisters — Geraldine Fluellen, Helen Brown and Sherrie Peaches — remain from the family as of today.

He attended elementary and high school at J.W. Million in Earlington. He loved the academics and excelled in his grades.

As a young boy, he would pick blackberries and collect “pop” (soda) bottles to sell and make a small amount of money. Later, he along with other young fellows would walk from Hecla to Madisonville Country Club to caddy for the golfers especially in summer and fall and sometimes after school. This type of work would pay $1.50 to $2 for all day work.

He graduated from J.W. Million High School in 1963 and was the class valedictorian.

Shortly after graduation from high school, Simms joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1963 to 1967. While in the Navy he worked in telecommunications and personnel. He spent tours in Vietnam and other foreign countries. He received many military awards and ribbons and several recognitions for performance. He received a honorable discharge in 1967 and returned to Earlington for a short time.

Herman's desire was to attend college and become successful. He moved to Washington, D.C. And after a short while obtained employment as a general administrative clerk in an engineering office at Fort McNair Army base and enrolled at Strayer College (now Strayer University), majoring in business administration.

Simms was the first child from his immediate family to go to and complete college. He worked during the day and attend college at night, sometimes attending four nights a week.

While doing this, he also enrolled at the University of the District of Columbia and attended classes on Saturday. This required sacrificing social activities a lot but his desire was to finish college as soon as possible. This permitted him to obtain credits much faster and he graduated in less than four years. He maintained a 3.85 grade point average.

During this time he also began to advance in professional positions at work. He later transferred to work for the Districts of Columbia Government in the human resources field and developed skills in many of the professional aspects of this type of work.

While attending church services during this time, he met, and would later marry Bertha Hayes who was from Washington, D.C. On Aug 9, 1969, they became husband and wife at a small church ceremony.

Shortly thereafter, they moved to Capitol Heights, Maryland where they currently reside. They now have been married over 50 years, have six children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In 1980, Simms began working at the United States Departmernt of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration where he began to advance through through the system in professional, supervisory and managerial position in several instances becoming the first black to do so. He was the first black to reach the senior executive position of associate administrator for administration.

He received numerous meritorious, excellent and outstanding awards and recognition during this time. He retired from the government in Nov. 2001.

He served as president of the Council of Former Federal Executives as well as holding executives positions in other organizations.

In addition to all of this, Simms was heavily involved in leading his church from small beginning to becoming pastor of the Sermon on the Mount Temple of Joy Apostolic Faith. One of the achievements was the completion of the construction of a new sanctuary in 2006 with no mortgage or debt.

In the end, Simms says all glory and honor is to God who giveth us the victory.