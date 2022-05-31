Now that summer is here, people are going outside, planning vacations to tropical places, and trying to soak up as much vitamin D as possible.
Although summer is a time for fun, people still need to be cautious because too much sun exposure can cause serious damage.
Heather Tow, the oncology nurse navigator at the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, said skin cancer is a serious concern, and anyone, no matter the skin tone, can get skin cancer if not careful.
“There are different types of skin cancer that can happen,” she said. “When we talk about protection, we are not just protecting from one particular type.”
The most common type of skin cancer is melanoma, which is also considered the most dangerous because of how fast it spreads.
The easiest way to avoid getting skin cancer would be to avoid the sun or prolonged unprotected exposure to the sun.
“Obviously, the sun has vitamin D, and it has benefits for us, but we do have to make sure we are not prolonging that exposure in the sun,” said Tow.
One of the ways to protect your skin is to cover your skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.
“I know it can be hot, but just find ways to keep your skin covered,” she said.
There are even shirts made now that will take the moisture away. Bucket hats are also a good option to protect the neck, ears, and top of the head.
The most obvious and used way to protect against sunburns and skin cancer is to use sunscreen. She said as long as the Sun Protector Factor, SPF, is 15 or higher, it will protect the skin.
“I know there are a lot of different sunscreens out there, so whatever someone chooses to use is up to them,” said Tow. “We don’t recommend one over the other.”
Sunscreen is not recommended for children under six months old, so parents should consult their pediatrician about recommendations. Children should also be kept in the shade as much as possible to protect against burning.
One area that most people don’t think about protecting against sunburns is the eyes. She said wearing sunglasses with UV protection will keep melanoma from developing on the cornea and pupil.
Tow said the UV rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so try working or doing anything outside before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
Tow said some surfaces reflect light more than others, like water, sand, and even snow can reflect light and cause skin damage.
“You may be under an umbrella or in some type of shade and think you are protecting yourself when you actually could still be reflecting light,” she said. “You can get sunburned or sun exposure on cloudy days.”
She said while lots of people like getting tan in the summer, it is possible to tan while using sunscreen. Getting sunburned to get a tan is just causing prolonged skin damage.
“Any type of burning to the skin causes prolonged damage,” said Tow. “Tanning booths are just as harmful to the skin as the sun.”
June 5 is National Cancer Survivors Day, and while the hospital will be closed that day, they do plan to recognize all the cancer survivors who walk through their doors from June 6 through 10.
“We are going to have a little photo booth set up and a balloon arch. We are giving them free t-shirts and some goody bags that we will be passing out,” said Tow.
If anyone has any spots or moles larger than a pencil eraser on their body that has been there for a long time, they should get them checked out by a doctor or dermatologist.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.