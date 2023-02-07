TREE

A tree from last year’s planting is seen here with its identification placard in the foreground.

 Photo provided

Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville is looking for help from the community for this coming spring season. Individuals are needed to donate trees for the spring planting.

According to Mahr Park volunteers, last year there were 11 tree donors who signed up to help for the spring tree planting, which was wonderful. So far this year there have not been any sign-ups, so they are looking for help.

