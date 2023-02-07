Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville is looking for help from the community for this coming spring season. Individuals are needed to donate trees for the spring planting.
According to Mahr Park volunteers, last year there were 11 tree donors who signed up to help for the spring tree planting, which was wonderful. So far this year there have not been any sign-ups, so they are looking for help.
The process of donating is quite simple, all you have to do is visit their website to access the tree donor brochure which walks you through the entire process. If you are looking for a hard copy, printed brochures are available at The Welcome Center at Mahr Park Arboretum. With the help and support from the community this project is made possible every year.
If you would like to donate money towards a tree, that is also an option. The Mahr Park Arboretum staff will arrange the planting and marking of the tree along with all future maintenance. Family and friends are welcome to have a ceremony after the tree is planted. The park staff will select the location where the tree is to be planted and provide options of trees for you to select based on what is needed to advance the status and reforestation plan. After your tree is planted, the park staff will maintain your tree.
With a donation of $350, you will receive a tree and an engraved plaque that will be installed on the tree. Mahr Park Arboretum will plant tree donations up to two times a year. Spring and fall seasons are the best times for tree planting.
