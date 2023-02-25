The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Tyler D. Sharp, was charged, February 23, 2023, for terroristic threatening.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Tyler D. Sharp, was charged, February 23, 2023, for terroristic threatening.
Jeremy Austin Corrao, was charged, February 23, 2023, for failure to appear in court, no registration plates, failure to notify address change to dept of transportation, and failure to maintain required insurance.
Jeremy H. Rickard, was charged, February 23, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
Michael M. Mross, was charged, February 23, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Justin Austin Massey, was charged, February 23, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Brennon Owens, was charged, February 23, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Derek Shane Hester, was charged, February 23, 2023, for violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Carol Faye Robertson, was charged, February 23, 2023, for no registration plates, improper registration plates, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, failure to maintain require insurance card and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.