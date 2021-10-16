For the third year, Nature Fest took place at Mahr Park Arboretum giving elementary students a chance to learn science hands-on.
Nature Fest was started by Madisonville North Hopkins High School teachers Maria Bailey and Kimberly Shaw in 2018 to provide a learning service project for their students and help enrich students from a fourth-grade elementary school.
“The [program] correlates with the fourth-grade standards for science, so these are the things that fourth graders are going to be tested in for science,” said Shaw.
Bailey said their goal was to invite a different fourth grade from one of the elementary schools in Hopkins County each year. This year was Earlington Elementary, in 2019 it was Jesse Stuart Elementary, and in 2018 it was Pride Elementary.
“Last year, because of COVID we couldn’t have it all,” she said.
Different stations were set up along a walking trail in Mahr Park, and the elementary students would spend about 25 minutes at each one learning something different. Bailey said adult volunteers were manning the stations from different organizations like master gardeners, National Resource Management Services, and members of the forestry.
The volunteers were teaching the kids how to identify different species of trees, testing the water quality of Lake Pee Wee, explaining what the wetlands are and why it is important, how to identify common insects in the park, and the history of the park.
Shaw said the programs have been adjusted a little bit, but for the most part, it is the same information from the last Nature Fest. She said they try to make it a hands-on learning experience for the elementary students.
“To get out of the classroom and experience these things first hand,” said Shaw.
The high school student’s roles are to be group guides for the elementary students going from one station to another, while others helped the adult volunteers at each station.
Shaw’s students take care of the leadership roles since she teaches career and leadership classes, while Bailey’s science students help with the science aspect of it.
Park Director Ashton Robinson said Nature Fest is really important for the students, and she is glad to see the kids out on the property learning and out in the fresh air.
“I think this is something the Mahrs’ would like to see happen on the property,” she said.
The Mahr’s valued education, so having the kids out on the ground getting their hands dirty and learning in interactive ways is important, she said.
