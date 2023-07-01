During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Hanson City Commission voted 4-1 to accept the sewer line at Industrial Park for the new Hanson Volunteer Fire Department and CLAAS.
CLAAS is an agricultural machinery manufacturer based in Germany that has plans to build a location in Hanson.
Duke Gaston, from Gaston Engineering, said the City of Madisonville tested the line and it passed. There is currently no casting, or cover, on the line, but one can be shipped from Southern Indiana and bonded to the line.
Fire Chief Jesse Breedlove said they just need the ball rolling, so they can get the new station going.
Commissioner Felicia Greer asked Gaston if there were any issues once the cover is on, would his company take responsibility for fixing the problem. Gaston confirmed that they would.
Greer made the motion to accept the line on the condition that the casting is bonded and everything is up to spec.
Commissioners Greer, Emily Williams, Carlis Oakley, and Carroll Oakley voted to accept the line, while Mayor Jim Epley voted not to accept it because he believed it had not passed inspection and wasn’t up to city standards.
The commission also approved a bid from Extreme Fencing to place a six-foot-tall chain link fence with privacy slats around the sewer building for $38,961.36. Extreme Fencing also had a bid without privacy slats for $34,000. Triple J Fencing had a bid for $39.800, and Lowes bid $45,929.
Epley said the fence will go on three sides of the building. It will not go on the railroad side yet.
“What we have had is numerous people getting in the dumpster, and one of them was inside the sewer building riding a skateboard,” he said. “We don’t have much choice.”
They also approved a bid from Seal Coat to seal the city and cemetery parking lots for a total of $5,150. Scotty’s Seal Coating also put in a bid for $6,700. Both bids covered the stripping for the city hall parking lot.
In other news, the commission:
approved the new mission, vision, and brand for the city. Members of the commission have been working with Silas Matchem for the last few months to work on unifying the city. They plan to do a big announcement revealing the mission, vision, and new brand for the City of Hanson in the fall.
heard an update on the water loss and infiltration for the city from Mayor Epley. He said last month infiltration was at 25% and water loss was at 19.8%.
had plans to change Factory Outlet Drive o Veterans Crossing, but was told it sounded too similar to Veterans Drive and that it may confuse emergency vehicles. They are looking into new names since there is no longer a factory outlet on that road.
approved putting up surveillance signs at the new park and cemetery to let the public know there is security.
approved a truck chassis for $49,643. Epley said this will replace the one the city sold.
approved to submit a bid to Hanson Fire Department on the 2011 Kawaski mule for $10,000.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 in City Hall.
