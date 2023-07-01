Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe in the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.