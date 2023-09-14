The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage after seeing fewer that expected donors gave this summer.
According to a news release, the low donor numbers brought down the national supply and reduced the distribution of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.
Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in the affected areas. This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August, according to a news release.
All blood types are needed, but there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.
To encourage donors, and as a way to say thank you, the Red Cross will be giving out limited-edition Red Cross t-shirts to anyone who donates from Sept. 1-18. Those who donate throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. More information is at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.
To donate blood, an appointment is necessary and can be made through the Red Cross website, app, or by calling. Once an appointment is made, a blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Anyone 17 years or older, weighing at least 110 pounds, and in good health may be eligible to donate blood.
To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross is located at 10 S. Main St. in Madisonville. To reach them directly, call 270-821-6784.
