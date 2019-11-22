Back in Time

If you're old enough, you probably recognize the wooden structure pictured, but can you identify the lady holding the door open? If you can, or if you know why this photo from The Messenger archives was taken, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Linda Knox emailed in regarding Thursday's photo of two ladies leading some horses in a field. Knox said the lady on the right was Denise Wilson Casares. She did not identify the second lady pictured.
