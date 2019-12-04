HENDERSON -- Just days after a high school student was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack at Henderson County High School, the principal of HCHS sent out message informing parents and others that random student screenings will be implemented at the school.
A "One Call" notice from HCHS Principal Tommy Ransom said: "Starting in December, we will be implementing our random screenings at Henderson County High School as per policy 09.436, Page 81, in the Code of Conduct. Students and their personal belongings may be randomly selected and screened by HCS administrators using a hand-held metal detector.
"Examples of random groups may include but are not be limited to all students in a classroom, all students in a particular section of school, all students in a hallway who are tardy to class, all students entering or exiting a selected door, all students in the third bus, etc. The random screening process is a continued step in improving the safety and security of our students and staff. All procedures for the use of metal detectors shall follow relevant legal standards and are in compliance with our board policy. Parents, please monitor your student's backpack to help ensure that during searches or at any other time, there is nothing that could compromise their safety or the safety of others."
Please remember that all medications should be brought to school by the parent and should be brought to the school nurse. Students should not carry any over-the-counter or prescribed medications with them."
A Henderson County High School student was caught with a loaded firearm on campus Friday, Nov. 22, and was subsequently charged by police.
Henderson Police Department Chief Heath Cox told The Gleaner that the 17-year-old was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, a Class D felony, and possession of a handgun by a minor, which is a Class A misdemeanor. A Class D felony is punishable by one to five years in prison.
The gun was found in the student's backpack while school officials were taking disciplinary action, which ultimately led to the search of the teen's belongings.
Cox said that the gun had a "full magazine, but an empty chamber."
Metal detectors at entrances?
In a wide-ranging public forum about school safety in the spring of 2018 after a series of online threats, local school and government officials addressed a variety of topics -- including questions of arming teachers and using metal detectors for all students.
Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady, who has served with the Kentucky State Police and also as the chief of the city's police department, said at that forum that it's not as simple as running each student through a metal detector before they enter school.
"It's not as easy as saying let's put one on three doors and let the kids line up in the rain while we're waiting to get them in," he said. "Well, no, let's put them in the lobby. Now we've got 600 kids in the lobby and some of them don't get along. Now we got a false positive. Hold on gang, let's get 'em over here. I hope you see where I'm going with all this."
Assistant Superintendent Steve Steiner echoed that sentiment in a recent Gleaner story about school safety measures.
"We tend to listen to the Kentucky Center for School Safety," Steiner said. "KCSS says we see more issues with it right now than we do benefits, so our emphasis is going to be leaning toward those experts, including our local guys. Our state police, sheriff's office, HPD, all of them, if they thought that was important, they would say that."
In response to a community member who said people would be willing to donate money to pay for more metal detectors at all entrance doors, Henderson County Schools Superintendent Marganna Stanley stressed at the 2018 forum that it isn't a question of money -- but whether or not it's the right thing for students and schools here.
"Another question I've been asked quite often," she said. " 'Would you support arming teachers?' "
"I would only support individuals carrying firearms if they receive the commensurate amount of training as our law enforcement or military folks. Responding in a crisis is different than qualifying a person for a concealed carry permit."
"Law enforcement and our military have extensive training in the use of weapons physically, but more importantly, they also have training in using that weapon psychologically and emotionally. So we would need to proceed with caution there."
The local school system has been working for some time to provide enhanced security at local schools, including installing more security cameras and having secure entry vestibules that require visitors to produce an ID and be passed through two sets of locked doorways in order to gain access to a school.
