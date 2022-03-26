The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Trish A. Smith, of Madisonville, was charged, March 23, for theft by deception including cold checks.
Byron Lewis, of Nortonville, was charged, March 23, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
Shawn E. Bourland, of Madisonville, was charged, March 24, for theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Curtis S. May, was charged, March 24, for failure to appear in court.
Hernandez Cruz Ubaldo Alberto, was charged, March 24, for no operator’s/driver’s license.
Christopher W. Cullen, was charged, March 24, for burglary in the third degree.
Elizabeth Bell Brooks, was charged, March 24, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Daniel Riggle, was charged, March 24, for operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
Clinton T. Campbell, was charged, March 24, for failure to appear in court.
Derek C. Guinn, was charged, March 24, for failure to appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.