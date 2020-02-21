The Rev. Robert L. Cottoner is the eldest son of the late Robert D. and Gertrude L. Cottoner. He was born on August 3, 1945 in Durham, North Carolina. He moved to Madisonville in 1948 upon the return of his father from World War II.
Cottoner received his formal education through the Hopkins County school system and was one of the first four blacks to integrate Madisonville High School.
In 1963, Cottoner and his friend, Forrest Scisney, entered the military at Louisville. After nearly 23 years of faithful service to his country, he retired as a master sergeant (E8). He then graduated from the American Baptist Bible College in Nashville with a BA and a THB degree in Bible and Theology.
Cottoner is married to the former Jonell Chastine of Earlington, and they are the parents of six children who were blessed to travel extensively and experience other cultures, which played a very vital role in their lives’ experiences.
Cottoner was called to pastor his home church, Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, after the sudden passing of his spiritual father, the Rev. C.D. Martin. Rev. Martin labored for over 51 years.
Shortly after assuming the role of pastor, once again God showed up. The late mayor, William “Bill” Cox asked him to supervise a latchkey kid’s program called the Mayor’s Club. He left his retirement state and was instrumental to have been hired to operate Larry Carney Center. The program grew and developed into various types of activities, social, educational, political, religious and community involvement. After serving in this capacity for more than 20 years, once again he retired.
Cottoner has continued to be involved in the community, and has served on the board of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army, Democratic Executive Committee, Kentucky Core Content Textbook Committee, Earlington City Council, Purple Waves Preservation Society, NAACP member, Concerned Citizens Society and the African American Coalition of Hopkins County.
On Feb. 2, 2019, Cottoner became the first-ever recipient of the Frederick Douglass Icon Award, the most honored award given to an African American man by the Concerned Citizens Society in conjunction with Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church.
