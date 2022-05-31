The Hopkins County Family YMCA is kicking off a 100-mile challenge for women in the community, known as the Sole Sister Challenge. All participants will receive a log to track their miles, either walking or running, will have access to an exclusive Facebook group, encouragement and healthy living tips and a challenge t-shirt. All who finish will receive a medal.
All participants have to do is lace up their shoes and complete 100 miles in 60 days. The registration date closes today, May 31, with the challenge beginning June 1 and running through July 31.
You do not need to be a member of the YMCA, but if you are, the cost is $30 as opposed to a non-member cost of $50, which includes access to the YMCA facility during the challenge timeframe.
“This is a great way to start a healthy habit and have an accountability partner as the goal is for the partners to log the miles together. One thing we know that has happened as a result of COVID is that many individuals neglected healthy lifestyle choices and some even became isolated. As we are starting to transition back to a world with less restrictions, we want to give members of our community a way to get back to (or start for the first time) those healthy lifestyle habits,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health Hopkins County YMCA said.
Be sure to stop by today to register for this fun and friendly competition in hopes to increase physical activity.
“This challenge is unique because it gives participants a built in accountability partner to tackle this task. We want to see our Sole Sisters logging miles together all across our community. My hope is that this allows us to create a little community where women can find some encouragement and get excited about making healthy lifestyle choices for themselves and their families. At the end of the challenge, partners will submit their logs and all who have logged 100 miles (each) will receive a finisher medal.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.