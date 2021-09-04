The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Kevin Corn, 42, of Sacramento, was charged Thursday with public intoxication, hitchhiking, stop, standing or parking on limited access highway and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Antonio Herron, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
Cornelia Mackey, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
Crystal Dumpierres, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Dawn Hazelbaker, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with non-payment of court costs.
Elton Kassel, 35, of Cadiz, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Gregory Sutton, 50, of Hanson, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.