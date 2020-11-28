A Madisonville man was arrested on Thursday following a shooting that injured another man.
Charles Moore, 56, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of Kentucky Emergency Protective Order, second-degree assault, possession of marijuana and buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Madisonville Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Dulin Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for a man who had been shot in the leg. The victim, identified as Wesley Creamer, 49, of Madisonville, was transported to Baptist Health in Madisonville for non-life threatening injuries.
According to police reports, an investigation found that Moore allegedly fired a gun from inside his residence. Officers recovered a rifle, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant on Moore’s residence.
As of Friday, Moore remains housed at the Hopkins County Jail on a $5,000 cash bail bond.
