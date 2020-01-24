Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Chad M. Foster, 34, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with theft by deception/cold checks and theft by unlawful taking/auto.
• Elvis J. Gipson, 42, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with first degree criminal trespass and harassment by physical contact.
• Amanda F. Lopez, 30, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, theft of identity, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Steven B. Matheny, 40, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Matthew L. Pendley, 33, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Aaron J. Williams, 26, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with fourth degree assault, a probation violation and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
