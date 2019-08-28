Teamwork truly can make the dream work, according to a nationally recognized women's basketball coach in town to speak on cohesiveness in the workplace.
Sherry Winn, a former coach at Division II University of Charleston in West Virginia, was the keynote speaker at a professional development seminar -- which was jointly presented by Hopkins County Young Professionals and Farmers Bank and Trust on Tuesday at Madisonville Community College.
Each year the HCYP's board of directors tries to bring authentic professional development for the community. It hopes these events improve the work environment in the area, said Laura Faulk, HCYP treasurer.
"We thought teamwork would help not only the individual business but also the community, as a whole, to be able to learn how to work together as a team," said Faulk.
This year's theme was "Teamwork in the Workplace."
"They asked me to come in and talk about team unity or team cohesiveness to help people understand how to get people to play together," said Winn. "As a former basketball coach, I can tell you
this, the most difficult challenge every year for me was to get my players to play together, and I think that's true of every organization, too."
Before the event began, Winn could be seen hopping table to table trying to meet as many of the attendees as she could while answering any question posed to her.
"I'll just say that with companies there is a common challenge," she said. "The common challenge is how do you get the people to be at their best. What I've seen from places I've worked is that it's challenging to motivate people, but it's very easy to demotivate their employees, their team members."
Throughout the seminar, Winn stated that the age of bullying employees was over -- instead, leaders and teammates need to listen to one another objectively, she said.
The HCYP ardently work each year to host their events, said Krista Brasher, who is on the board of directors for the group.
"This year, we wanted to focus on teamwork and how to bring in everyone together within a team, organization and business," said Brasher. "We've had such an amazing crew that has worked diligently to make this happen."
The seminar began at noon with a catered lunch and lasted until 4 p.m. The thought of sitting through a four-hour workshop did not deter the 165 attendees, who welcomed an interactive seminar with activities that had them on their feet several times.
"It's wonderful," said April Brown, a supervisor from Baptist Health. "I'm gaining knowledge to take back to my team. I want to sit down with my team and give them some of the things that coach Winn has given us today."
Brasher said sports-themed prizes were given at the end of the event, including a signed basketball and a signed piece of Rupp Arena's floor by University of Kentucky's coach John Calipari, along with season tickets from the North and Central high school football programs.
Winn began her time with the University of Charleston during the 2001-02 season after five seasons at the University of Colorado-Pueblo. That year she began the revitalization of the Golden Eagle program by taking them from the 13th-place WVIAC finish the season before to an even 9-9 conference record, which was good enough for sixth place in the conference.
In 2002-03, she led the squad to its first 20-win season in five years. That set up a record-setting run from 2003-06. In that span she would take Charleston to the national stage with three consecutive NCAA Tournament bids.
The 2004-05 season saw Winn and company make the school's first NCAA Division II Elite Eight appearance as East Regional Champions. UC went on to finish the year with an overall record of 29-5 and ranked No. 7 in the Division II national poll. For her efforts, Winn was named the West Virginia Conference Coach of the Year.
For the second time in her career with the University of Charleston, Coach Winn again won the NCAA East Region in 2005-06 after a 31-3 season. She coached Lisa Lee to Division II All-American status en route to gaining a national ranking of No. 6.
Over the next six seasons, Winn led UC to a 123-58 record with two additional NCAA Tournament appearances in 2008-09 and 2010-11.
