By Daniel Desrochers
Lexington Herald-Leader
Two miners shown in a campaign ad for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath have sent a cease and desist letter demanding the campaign stop using their images.
The ad, which McGrath launched Aug. 23, featured a reenactment of a group of miners who made a 10-hour bus trip to Washington, D.C., to ask U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to restore a higher tax on coal companies to help fund the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. Some of the miners were disappointed that McConnell only spent a brief time with them.
Two of the miners who went on the trip and were featured in the ad, Randy Robbins and Albrow Hall, said through an attorney that they were led to believe the footage was being used for a documentary for the Black Lung Association and that they "did not know and were never told they were being filmed for a political advertisement."
"They are personally offended at seeing their images being used in a political attack ad that does not reflect their personal feelings or beliefs," their attorney, Christopher Thacker, wrote. "It is simply wrong for the McGrath Campaign to use individual miners suffering from black lung disease as political pawns without their permission or consent."
The miners are shown for about four seconds as the camera pans through a bus traveling on a mountain road. The cease and desist letter says they were "shocked and outraged" when they saw the ad.
The McGrath campaign said they have not officially received the letter but are reviewing the request. Terry Sebastian, McGrath's spokesman, said all of the miners were informed that they were being filmed for an ad and could even sign up for McGrath hats and t-shirts. The ad was already scheduled to cycle off the air Thursday, he said.
McGrath announced her bid to run for U.S. Senate in early July, and despite the looming prospect of a competitive Democratic primary as Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones considers running, she has gone straight after McConnell in television ads more than a year before the 2020 general election.
Her campaign highlighted the miners who traveled to D.C. just as another group of miners were getting national attention -- several hundred Eastern Kentucky miners were stiffed on their final paychecks by Blackjewel LLC when the company declared bankruptcy.
Coal has long served as a political football in Kentucky, but has traditionally been used by the Republican Party to rail against environmental regulations as job losses from the mining industry devastated local economies.
McGrath visited the Blackjewel miners in Harlan County, as did one of her primary opponents, Mike Broihier from Lincoln County.
Kentucky Labor Cabinet used Capitol visitor logs, emails to identify 'sickout' teachers
By Mandy McLaren
Louisville Courier Journal
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet's investigative arm combed through superintendents' emails, Capitol visitors' logs and more than 12,700 sick-day entries before concluding that hundreds of protesting educators broke the law earlier this year.
A report issued Tuesday by the Labor Cabinet's Office of the Inspector General offers the first look at the investigative tactics used by officials in Gov. Matt Bevin's administration during its four-month inquiry into the state's teacher "sickouts."
The Courier Journal obtained a copy of the report on Wednesday through the state's public records law.
Its public release comes more than two weeks after Kentucky Labor Secretary David Dickerson announced the investigation's findings: 1,074 teachers engaged in "illegal work stoppages" over a two-week period in early 2019.
Those teachers could have been subject to fines of up to $1,000 for each day they were caught falsely calling in sick.
In an Aug. 16 statement, Dickerson said he would not pursue fines for the early 2019 offenses, but he appeared to warn that future sickouts could cost teachers.
"Let it be clearly understood that the grace extended in this instance will not be extended for future such proven violations," Dickerson said. "The public cannot tolerate another illegal work stoppage in our schools."
The school closures took place between Feb. 28 and March 14. During that time, 10 Kentucky districts were forced to close their doors to students for one or more days. Jefferson County Public Schools, the state's largest district, closed for six days.
Those closures, the inspector general's report determined, were the result of "coordinated political events."
According to the final report, investigators examined:
• More than 12,700 sick-day entries provided in response to subpoenas issued to 10 Kentucky school districts;
• "Hundreds of pages" of sign-in logs from the state Capitol for the dates during which sickouts occurred; and
• "Hundreds of pages" of documents from the Kentucky Department of Education, including email correspondence among school district superintendents.
Investigators also requested Capitol surveillance footage from the Kentucky State Police, though the report says the footage "was not utilized" during the investigation.
Altogether, about 5,070 teachers in the investigated districts called in sick during the protest days. The inspector general's office cross-referenced those names with the Capitol's visitor logs, finding 1,074 individuals had appeared in Frankfort on days when they had alleged they were sick, according to the report.
Nearly 800 of the 1,074 teachers took part in the first sickout on Feb. 28.
The report blamed KY 120 United, a grassroots advocacy group, for inciting the protests.
As previously reported by the Courier Journal, KY 120 United called for the Feb. 28 sickout, warning its members that a bill being considered by legislators that day could negatively impact the Teachers' Retirement System.
The group, however, did not publicly endorse any of the remaining sickouts.
"If they would spend less time worried about teacher names and who was where and more time worried about doing their actual job and securing bonds as required by law from coal mining companies, so that miners could get paid, then we would have a better commonwealth altogether," said Jeni Bolander, a leader for KY 120 United, referring to the recent Blackjewel coal company bankruptcy, which has left miners in Harlan County without work.
The Labor Cabinet received the district's sickout records from the Kentucky Department of Education, after Attorney General Andy Beshear sued to prevent the Bevin administration from issuing its own subpoenas for the teacher names.
The report also includes excerpts from school district officials' emails.
"At the time of this email," Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon wrote on March 6, "we have over 200 vacancies without substitutes. That number is just too many to ensure the safety of all students and staff. ... If I am being true to myself, I need to be honest with you now about this situation. I do not feel this action is in our best interest of our students at this time."
Because Kentucky teachers do not have the legal right to strike, they instead staged sickouts, with thousands of teachers calling out sick for the same day. The protests began during the 2018 legislative session, first as a massive rebuke to the late-night passage of a bill that would have affected teachers' pensions.
Beshear, who is running against Bevin in this fall's governor's race, issued a statement criticizing the report.
"On a day where Andy Beshear announced a plan that gives teachers a $2,000 raise, Matt Bevin is releasing a sloppy report that does not support his conclusion that teachers broke the law," his campaign said in the statement. "This governor is clearly more interested in punishing teachers than moving our families ahead."
The Kentucky Education Association also denounced the report in a statement.
"This is another sad and pathetic day for the Bevin Administration," it said. "... Governor Bevin's actions against those who educate our children -- again and again and again -- have truly proven he is unfit for reelection, not just for educators but for our public school systems and all of the students that they work so hard for everyday."
Star of TLC's 'Cake Boss' making colossal quilt cake
By Derek Operle
The Paducah Sun
Quilters won't be the only the artists bringing their work to Paducah next week during the third annual Fall QuiltWeek, Sept. 11-14.
To commemorate the American Quilter's Society's 35th anniversary the organization has commissioned Mauro Castano, a baker featured on TLC's "Cake Boss," to make the world's largest quilt cake.
"I think it's going to be exciting for our quilters and just for fans of 'Cake Boss,'" said AQS Show Director Bonnie Browning. "Mauro is funny and fun and he's a real talent. This'll be huge.
"It weighs a couple thousand pounds so you can't be moving it once it's assembled. We had to get a specially-built table to be able to support the thing."
The cake will be a massive 4-by-8 foot cake with elements atop the cake -- including a faux sewing machine and other quilting and sponsor-related items -- bringing it to a towering six feet tall. The size will be the most challenging part of the bake for Castano, who said he's done cakes a little bit bigger on the show before -- but not many.
"We're doing a big, big cake and we've got to get all of this stuff on top of it. It's a tough one, but that's what we're going to do," the baker told the Sun in July. "We're very excited to have the opportunity to bake for this event, and we're looking forward to finishing the cake when we get down there."
The cake will largely be created at Carlo's Bake Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey, where Castano is based, but it will need to be assembled in Paducah on Thursday, Sept. 12, after an 11-hour ride in a refrigerated van.
Castano has been to Kentucky a couple times, but never Paducah, and he's looking forward to seeing the quilters in action.
"It's a cool convention and the people are really into what they're doing. I mean, holy moly, look how many people are into this stuff," he said. "I don't really like big towns, so I'm expecting to have a good time down there."
Quilters and members of the public alike will be able to view Castano's creation Thursday, Sept. 12, in the atrium of the Julian Carroll Convention Center. From 1:30-2:30 p.m., those interested can participate in a meet-and-greet with the baker with a program of speakers, including local elected officials and sponsors of the convention, to follow from 2:30-4 p.m.
Members of the public will also be able to view the show inside the convention center for free between 1:30 p.m. and the close of the center at 5 p.m. that day.
