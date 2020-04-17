Dawson Springs Police Department
The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Malik O. Davis, 23, of Dawson Springs was charged Saturday, March 28 with fourth-degree assault.
• Braxton A. Baucum, 18, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday, April 2 with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.
• Christopher Cotton, age and address unknown, was charged Saturday with second-degree fleeing/evading police, second- degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.