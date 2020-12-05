Even a worldwide pandemic can’t stop taxes from being collected.
With COVID-19 wreaking havoc locally, alternative ways to accept property taxes payments safely have been made. As of Friday, Candace Ashby, the tax supervisor for Hopkins County, said the office has taken in 85.27% or around $22 million thus far.
“Tax collection is going well,” said Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson. “Since the Governor put in a new mandate, the office and [Government] building itself is technically closed to the public. We have court security deputies that we moved from the courthouse over here because the courts are not being fully utilized over there.”
Sanderson said the deputies are masked and meet people wanting to pay outside the office.
“We greet them outside with masks on and take their payments downstairs to the tax office, making the payment and bringing back their change or receipt,” said Sanderson at Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting. “It is not the best system in the world, but we are making it work.”
Sanderson said the last couple of weeks of November are typically the busiest.
“November went really well, even with all the restrictions,” said Ashby. “Generally, we end October anywhere from 78 to 80%.”
Traditionally, property taxes are mailed out on Oct. 1, but COVID-19 caused the taxes to be delayed until Nov. 1.
“I think people didn’t wait around because they had less time to pay it,” said Ashby.
Ashby said there are several ways to pay property taxes.
“You can mail it in, and if you want a receipt, just include a self addressed stamped envelope with that and we will mail a receipt out,” said Ashby. “You can go online to our website at www.hopkinscountysheriff.com, and you can pay using a credit card or an e-check. The e-check option is the cheapest way to pay online because it is a $1.50 flat fee for as many bills as you want to pay as long as the total doesn’t exceed $60,000.”
Ashby said credit and debit cards will be charged a 2.5% convenience fee that goes to the credit card processing company and not the county.
“That fee is actually a deductible item on income tax returns,” said Ashby. “Some people don’t have the financial means to pay their tax bills so they have to put it on a credit card.”
Residents can also pay their property taxes on the Hopkins County Sheriff mobile phone app.
“It works just like paying online to us. It is the same fees and costs to us,” said Ashby. “For the first time, you can pay by phone. You have to have your bill number. The number to call is 855-957-2140. You can pay by credit card or e-check using the phone. Some people don’t have internet access so they can pay this way over the phone.”
There is also a drop box at the sheriff’s office where payments can be left.
“Our next big rush will be at the end of December,” said Ashby.
